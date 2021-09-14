FARMING

Market round-up

Harrison & Hetherington sold 62 clean cattle, 26 cast cows, 1,908 prime lambs and 895 cast sheep

at St Boswells

yesterday.

Twenty-three prime bullocks sold to 262p/kg and averaged 243p (+13p), while 36 prime heifers peaked at 274p to average 250p (n/c). Three young bulls sold up to 194p/kg.

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,606 and 217p to average 161p (-1p).

Prime lambs sold to £139 for Texels and 293p/kg for Beltex to average £102 or 227p/kg (-1p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to a top of £155 for Texel and Berrichon ewes to average £111 (-£4), while light ewes peaked at £97 for North Country Cheviots to average £51 (-£8).

The firm also sold 18 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 293p/kg to average 265p (+3p), while 15 beef-bred bullocks sold to 268p and levelled at 240p (-6p).

Thirty-nine, beef-bred young bulls peaked at 264p and averaged 218p (+13p), while 30 dairy-bred young bulls sold to 219p and levelled at 181p (+1p).

In the rough ring 85 cast beef cows peaked at 226p to average 150p (-18p), while 224 cast dairy cows sold to 193p to average 121p (-2p). Nine cast bulls sold to 174p to average 127p (-5p).

There were also 2,753 prime lambs that sold to £158 or 351p/kg to average 229p (-12p).

Lowland cast ewes (155) peaked at £159 for a Texel to average £94 (-£7), while 73 hill ewes sold to £85 for Blackface to average £42 (-£17).

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,371 prime lambs and 917 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

A combination of poorer quality lambs and slightly less demand meant that the sale average slipped on the week to 226p (-10p) or £98.

Top price was £125 on two occasions.

Firstly, for a pen of Texels and then again for another single Texel that was also top price per kilo – it was knocked down at 298p/kg. Mules sold to £119 or 224p.

Cast ewes were lighter this week and best pure ewes were almost non- existent.

However, all classes would be a similar price on the week.

Top price of the day was for Texels at £140, while Cheviots peaked at £116.

Mules were a far lighter show but still peaked at £96, while Blackface ewes sold to £76.

Lawrie and Symington sold 53 prime cattle, and 55 cast cattle at Lanark yesterday.

Prime heifers sold to 276p/kg or to £1,804.

Bullocks peaked at £1652 or 270p/kg,

while young bulls sold to 230p.

In the rough ring cast beef cows sold to £1,585 or to 191p per kilo, while dairy cows sold to £1,225 or 170p.

Cast bulls sold to £1,410 for a Limousin.