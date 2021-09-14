By Ian McConnell
EMPLOYMENT law specialist Stephen Connolly has joined Scottish legal firm Blackadders as a partner based in its Glasgow office.
Mr Connolly, who was previously a partner with Miller Samuel Hill Brown’s employment team in Glasgow, joined Blackadders yesterday.
Following the appointment of Mr Connolly, who has specialised in employment law for more than 15 years, Blackadders has 29 partners and 231 staff.
Blackadders said: “In addition to regularly representing clients in employment tribunals regarding contentious cases, Stephen provides strategic, practical advice on the full range of employment law and HR (human resources) matters which can arise throughout the cycle of an employment relationship.
“These include disciplinary and grievance matters, performance management, unfair dismissal, discrimination issues, the working time regulations, transfer of undertakings (protection of employment) regulations (TUPE), and contractual disputes.”
Simon Allison, head of Blackadders’ employment team, said: “Securing a solicitor of Stephen’s calibre is a massive boost for increasing the team’s presence in Glasgow and will allow us to sustain the strong growth we are experiencing in our expanding client base.”
