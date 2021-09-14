Three new directors and two new senior associates head up a list of 25 promotions announced this morning by Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern, whose clients include the likes of the Scottish Government, Apex Hotels, Edinburgh Council and the University of Strathclyde.

The promotions follow what the firm describes as a "strong year of client activity", including the announcement in June that Anderson Strathern was reappointed as legal adviser to Crown Estate Scotland, adding to a series of client wins across the commercial and public sectors. The firm also completed its latest acquisition in April via a merger with Shetland-based Neil Risk Solicitor and Estate Agents.

Senior associates Laura McCabe, Danielle Edgar and Ewan Regan have been promoted to director level. Ms McCabe is a solicitor advocate in the firm’s commercial litigation team in Edinburgh, while Ms Edgar is a lawyer in the firm’s family law practice in Edinburgh and is also a member of the Law Society’s Civil Legal Aid Committee.

Mr Regan works in the corporate team based in Edinburgh and is one of Scotland’s foremost advisers on employee ownership and the use of Employee Ownership Trusts.

Anne Lawrie and Mandy Armstrong have both been promoted from associate to senior associate, while Laura Bowen, Liam Smith, Lucy Thornton, and Jemma Forrest are promoted from senior solicitor to associate. Stuart Orr, Kirsty Nicoll, Emily Fleet-Grant, Nick Dobbs, Ysabeau Middleton, Francesca Glendinning, Sarah Donnachie, Jamie Devlin, and Rory Knox are all promoted from solicitor to senior solicitor.

Additionally, Arlene Hall, Kirsty Maitland and Elaine Caricato move up from paralegal to senior paralegal, while Jackie Curran steps up from accredited paralegal to senior accredited paralegal. Legal PAs Susan Hossack, Louise Lawson and Angie Lister are each promoted to senior legal PA.

“The promotions we are announcing today illustrate the high standards and wide range of professional skills we have across the firm," managing partner Murray McCall said. "Our people have always been our most important asset at Anderson Strathern, and it’s great to see so many talented lawyers and specialists continuing their career progression within the firm.”

End of furlough threatens fresh job cuts across travel sector

The UK travel sector is bracing for a new wave of job cuts, with an industry trade body saying that more than two-thirds of its members were planning to make redundancies shortly due to the government's restrictive holiday rules.

Airlines and travel companies have slammed Britain's travel rules as overly expensive and complicated, and blame them for a second lost summer of holiday trade in 2021.

Travel industry body ABTA, which represents 4,300 travel brands, said that new bookings were 83 per cent lower in summer 2021 compared to their pre-pandemic levels, and as a result most of its members were planning more job cuts at the end of this month when the furlough scheme ends.

"The government's travel requirements have choked off this summer's travel trade - putting jobs, businesses and the UK's connectivity at risk," ABTA chief executive Mark Tanzer said.

Estimated new redundancies will bring the total number of jobs lost during Covid-19 to nearly 100,000 in the outbound travel sector, said ABTA, a figure which rises to 226,000 once the impact on the supply chain is included.

Supermarket prices up as sales promotions hit a record low

Grocery prices rose 1.3% on a like-for-like basis during the four weeks to September 5 as supermarket promotions hit record lows.

According to market researcher Kantar, shoppers were shielded from price increases for much of 2021, with more products being sold on promotion compared to 2020. However, in the past month only 27.5% of spending was done on deals.

"Other than the early days of lockdown last year, that is the lowest level recorded in the 15 years which we have tracked this data, with retailers aiming to offer everyday low prices instead," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

Fastest-rising prices are in markets such as savoury snacks, cat food and ambient cakes and pastries, but are falling for items such as fresh bacon, vegetables and ambient cooking sauces.

