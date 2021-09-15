A former senior manager for fashion retailer Ted Baker has been awarded more than £50,000 for unfair dismissal.
Mark Bentley was head of European Retail for the upmarket brand but was made redundant in July last year.
Mr Bentley, who was based in Glasgow, took his case to an employment tribunal claiming that the firm failed to follow a proper consultation process or look at suitable alternative employment for him.
Ted Baker did not defend the legal action and employment judge Ronald Mackay found in favour of the worker, awarding him a total of £50,859.
A judgment on the case states: “The fairness of the dismissal was challenged on a number of grounds.
“In giving evidence, the claimant focused on what he saw as failures in the consultation process and failures in relation to the treatment of suitable alternative employment.
“In the absence of any evidence to challenge the Claimant’s account, the tribunal found the dismissal to have been unfair.”
The tribunal heard that since his dismissal, Mr Bentley has been unable to find alternative employment.
Ted Baker has also been ordered to pay national insurance contributions in excess of £30,000 on Mr Bentley’s behalf.
A spokesperson for the firm said: “We did not receive notification of this claim at the time. As such, we are in the process of appealing this judgement and will not be commenting any further at this stage.”
