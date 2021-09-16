By Ian McConnell

The Alchemist has revealed plans to open its first-ever Scottish bar and restaurant, promising customers an “unconventional drinking and dining experience”.

The group is opening a venue in Edinburgh’s new St. James Quarter at the end of next month, following a £1.5 million investment.

Sixty new employees will join The Alchemist team, with the group declaring that all will be “fully trained in the dark art of molecular mixology”.

The Alchemist said: “Representing an investment of £1.5m, the site is set to become a must-visit in the Scottish capital offering a mystical apothecary of ‘theatre-served’ - shaking up the most creative cocktails alongside all-day casual dining.”

It said that “customers will enter the 6,091sq ft,170-cover space via a lobby featuring

star sign projections before an immersive elevator experience to the fourth floor”.

Jenny McPhee, brand director at The Alchemist, said: “From ancient alchemists to modern mystics, Edinburgh’s association with alchemy spans thousands of years and the city has long been described as a hotbed for spirituality - what better place to open our first Scottish site?

“We know we’re going to feel right at home here and look forward to welcoming Scots seeking an unconventional drinking and dining experience to The Alchemist Edinburgh at St. James Quarter.”

The Alchemist said it would next month announce details of brand partnerships exclusive to the Edinburgh site, “which will bring a series of firsts to the city’s cocktail scene”.