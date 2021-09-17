The UK government is considering easing England's Covid-19 rules for international travel in a late-season boost for airlines, holiday and tourism companies who say they will not survive another winter of onerous rules and red tape.

While Europe has relaxed travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated, expensive Covid-19 testing requirements remain in place for fully vaccinated arrivals into Britain, preventing a travel recovery as the tougher winter period nears. But a rule change could be announced later today.

"The Covid sub-committee of cabinet that decides these things will be considering that probably later today," Agriculture Secretary George Eustice told Sky News.

Airports, airlines and travel companies have warned the government of more job losses if it does not scrap the private testing and so-called traffic light system which ranks destinations as green, amber and red.

According to reports, the government will remove the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to take a lateral flow test before departing their destination and a costly PCR test on their return into the UK, which can add hundreds of pounds per person to a trip. Reports said ministers will also simplify the destination categories into either low or high risk, scrapping amber.

Data shows that Britain's recovery is lagging. UK flights were down 39 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels for the two weeks to September 6, while France, Spain and Italy were down between 24-28%, according to Eurocontrol.

On the red list there are currently 62 countries, a designation that requires 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of more than £2000. Quarantine hotels are expected to remain in place for red list arrivals.

Any change to the travel rules will apply to England, but devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could later follow suit.

Auchrannie Resort offering £1,000 of vouchers to customers who help find staff

An award-winning Scottish hotel and resort is offering customers £1,000 in vouchers if they help it find staff.

Auchrannie Resort on the Isle on Arran has emailed customers detailing the offer, which has various conditions, and features unique referral codes.

The employee-owned hotel back in 2019, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, highlighted the challenges it had faced in recruiting staff as a result of Brexit.

John Lewis cautious on Christmas trading as inflationary pressure mounts

Profits at John Lewis Partnership recovered during the first half of the year as the retailer benefitted from £58 million in government rates relief, however there remains “significant uncertainty” about trading and shortages ahead of the crucial festive period.

The group behind the John Lewis department store and Waitrose supermarket chains said its performance was ahead of expectations, with profits of £69 million before exceptional items during the six months to July 31. This was up from a loss of £52m in the same period two years earlier, prior to the pandemic.

If you have been forwarded this article and would like to sign up, or view our new range of newsletters, click below:​