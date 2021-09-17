BUTE Energy has leased office space in central Edinburgh from the Crown Estate Scotland.
The company, which develops onshore wind and solar energy parks, has agreed a five-year deal to lease a 4,587 square foot space at 39 George Street – at the heart of the Edinburgh business district. Fiona Simpson, asset manager of the Crown Estate, said: “We’re thrilled to have secured Bute Energy for our building on George Street. Their aim of providing renewable energy and working with local communities fits in well with Crown Estate Scotland’s own ethos.”
Ewan Scott of JLL which advised Crown Estate Scotland jointly with Cushman & Wakefield, on the deal, said: “It is great to see another letting at 39 George Street in the current market and this is testament to the proactive and flexible approach Crown Estate Scotland have taken to their leasing strategy.”
