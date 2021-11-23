Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Harrison & Hetherington Ltd sold 62 clean cattle, 90 cast cows, 1,431 prime lambs and 485 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Twenty-six prime bullocks sold to 284p/kg to average 249p (+2p), while 35 prime heifers peaked at 296p to average 259p (+5p).

In the cast ring, cows peaked at £1,628 and 209p to average 147p (+5p).

A smaller show of prime lambs this week sold to £162 for Texels and 314p/kg for Beltex to average £127 or 276p (+10p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to £147 for Texel tups to average £114 (-£2), while light ewes peaked at £117 for North Country Cheviots to average £68 (-£2).

The firm also sold 32 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 302p/kg to average 234p (-7p), while 30, beef-bred, bullocks sold to 288p and levelled at 249p (+12p). Five, dairy-bred, prime bullocks peaked at 182p.

Forty-six, beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 276p and averaged 226p (+2p), while 33, dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 220p and levelled at 186p (+14p).

In the rough ring, 133 cast beef cows peaked at 246p to average 142p (+1p), while 232 cast dairy cows sold to 188p to average 106p (-1p). Seven cast bulls sold to 135p to average 119p (+7p).

There were also 2,319 prime lambs that sold to £170 or 405p/kg to average 275p (-6p).

Lowland cast sheep (75) sold to £154 for a Texel to average £103 (+£23), while 58 hill ewes peaked at £95 for a Hill Cheviot to level at £61 (+£3).

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 1,599 prime lambs and 462 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

Top prices were £152 for a single Charollais cross and 308p for a pen of Texels. Blackface lambs sold to £130 or 278p while Mules peaked at £132 or 281p. The whole sale averaged 277p (+6p) or £122 for a mixed show.

A smaller show of cast sheep consisting of mainly Blackface and Cheviot ewes were dearer on the week. The top price was paid for Texels at £222. Mules sold £120, while Suffolks peaked at £119. Cheviot ewes reached £108, while Blackfaces peaked at £80.

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 74 prime and 76 cast cattle at Lanark yesterday.

Prime heifers sold to 280p/kg on two occasions and to £1,795 per head, while bullocks sold to 262p on two occasions or to £1,765 per head. Prime young bulls peaked at £1,511.

Cast beef cows sold to £1,245 or 156p, while cast dairy cows peaked at £1,050 or 129p.

Another good show of 3,743 prime lambs was a similar trade to last week. The sale was topped at £156 for Texels and at 336p/kg for Beltex. The overall average was 273p/kg.