By Ian McConnell
MOXY Hotels, part of Marriott International, is celebrating the launch of its new Glasgow SEC hotel after achieving full occupancy during the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
The 243-bedroom hotel, close to the Hydro, opened just in time for COP26. The launch follows the opening of Moxy Glasgow Merchant City.
Moxy Hotels said: “Guests staying at the hotel will enjoy a plethora of quirky musical paraphernalia including a drum kit, light rig frame, drumsticks hanging from the ceiling, microphone lighting and old-style amplifiers. The fun vibe and energy of the hotel is showcased in the graffiti art gracing the walls whilst the spirited crew behind the bar will look after every whim from check in to fixing that all important first complimentary cocktail on arrival.”
Donovan Sumner, regional director of operations UK for Moxy Glasgow SEC operating company Hotel Co. 51, said: “Glasgow is a great city and we’re proud to make this our 13th UK opening. We continue to embrace the cheeky and free-spirited atmosphere that Moxy has become famous for.”
David Steele, the "captain" or general manager at Moxy Glasgow SEC, said: "COP26 was our first piece of business and the hotel was full for the duration."
He added: “It’s been a challenging year for the hospitality industry but to open and have every bedroom full for the conference was a great way to kick off this fabulous new hotel.”
