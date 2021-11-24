ABERDEEN-based Craig International expects to create jobs after winning contracts worth more than £5million to provide procurement services, which it reckons can help the oil and gas industry reduce its carbon footprint.

The company has been engaged to source and supply oilfield consumables for Altera’s North Sea operations and to procure goods and services for use in Bilfinger Salamis UK’s onshore and offshore operations.

The contracts are for three years.

A spokesperson for Craig International said the company expects to create two posts to help fulfil the contracts. These will also help safeguard existing jobs in Aberdeen.

Craig International said it will use its ecobuy system on the contracts to offer the customers concerned the option to buy more environmentally friendly products.

The service also allows orders for different products to be combined for delivery to help reduce the number of delivery journeys that need to be made by lorries and vessels.

Carol Ross, general manager of Craig International in Aberdeen, said “As our customers ramp up their efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations, ecobuy is ideally placed to support industry targets by making a real difference.”

She added: “We’re looking forward to working closely with both companies over the coming years to streamline their procurement processes and provide a more sustainable, technology-led offering.”

The latest accounts for Craig International filed at Companies House show it made £0.2m profit before tax on sales of £43.6m in the year to April 30 2020.

Craig International has bases around the world and employs 84 procurement specialists in total. It is part of the Craig Group, which made its name as a provider of support services for exploration and production firms operating in the North Sea and other basins. The group has expanded into the market to provide support for renewables firms in recent years.