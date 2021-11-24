A SCOTTISH family-run property developer has secured seven-figure backing for a housing project next to a golf club.

The news comes as Gallo & Gallo Developments, which has specialised in developing luxury residential properties across the Scottish capital, stretches its reach to include East Lothian.

The firm is run by husband and wife team Riccardo and Mary-Anne Gallo, with Mr Gallo overseeing the construction process while Ms Gallo focuses on interior design through her own company, Mary-Anne Gallo Interiors.

The business has renovated and developed properties across Edinburgh since 2008, helping it achieve an annual turnover of more than £3 million.

The family firm has now homed in on plans for a new five-property development beside Baberton Golf Club in Juniper Green.

Gallo & Gallo Developments approached Bank of Scotland over the project, and secured a seven-figure development funding package.

The former professional golf shop at Baberton Golf Club will also be converted, taking the total number of townhouses to five in addition to four new builds.

The new development will feature four "upside down" townhouses, with kitchens and living rooms located on the top floor to take advantage of the views of Edinburgh Castle, while the bedrooms will be located on the lower floors. The former professional golf shop at Baberton Golf Club will also be converted, taking the total number of townhouses to five.

The homes are designed for "families and early retirees" and are expected to complete by early spring 2022.

Gallo & Gallo Developments is also planning to embark on its first venture outside of Edinburgh, with a new multi-unit project in Gullane, which is expected to go live mid-2022.

Mr Gallo said: “Myself and Mary-Anne have always had a passion for property development and renovation, and we’ve spent more than a decade expanding our footprint here in Edinburgh.

"When we spotted the opportunity in Juniper Green, we knew it would be the perfect next venture for us. While the scale of the development meant it would be our biggest challenge to date, it’s a tremendously exciting project for us."

Douglas Spowart, of Bank of Scotland, said the development will provide "a range of new properties".