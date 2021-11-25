HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as an energy transition organisation has secured premises in Scotland ahead of a major net zero push.

Real estate advisor CBRE has announced it has secured a new office in Aberdeen for ETZ Ltd, the organisation that is responsible for transforming the North East of Scotland into a globally integrated energy cluster.

ETZ Ltd has taken the entire second floor, extending to 4,445 sq ft, at the newly refurbished Blenheim Gate on a five-year lease. The open plan office also benefits from a roof terrace.

ETZ Ltd was established in April 2021 to deliver the Energy Transition Zone, a purpose-built net-zero green space connected to the coastline and adjacent to the new £350 million deepwater Aberdeen South Harbour.

The Energy Transition Zone will support 2,500 direct jobs, with a further 10,000 energy transition-related jobs across the region. It will play a pivotal role in establishing the North East of Scotland as a global leader in energy transition and a net exporter of products, services, technologies and skills.

Amy Tyler, associate director at CBRE in Aberdeen, said: “It is great news that we can announce that we have secured space in the newly refurbished Blenheim Gate for ETZ Ltd after a rigorous selection process. The team was keen to find somewhere where they could be up and running quickly, so the plug and play option in this building was an ideal fit. Not only does it save on fit-out costs, but the team can swiftly set up operations, allowing them to integrate the team and to get on with their job.”

Maggie McGinlay, Chief Executive of ETZ Ltd, said: “The Energy Transition Zone is an ambitious project that will reposition the North East of Scotland as a globally recognised integrated energy cluster focussed on the delivery of net zero.

“Our clear ambition is to develop a sustainable long-term international industry base that delivers sustainable growth and jobs for the region. Securing our fantastic new office and being able to get up and running so quickly, will help us to ensure we accelerate our efforts to meet this ambition.”

Scottish real estate developer and investor Esson Properties recently completed a refurbishment project at Blenheim Gate.

A spokesman for Esson Properties said: “We are delighted to welcome ETZ Ltd to its new home, a best-in-class office environment encouraging carbon and energy reduction which is both efficient and sustainable in a prime office location. Blenheim Gate goes a long way to assist occupiers in satisfying corporate environmental responsibility.”

Sea Farms chief quits industry board

The managing director of Scottish Sea Farms has stepped down from a key industry role as the competition watchdog prepares to pronounce on the company’s £164 million acquisition of Grieg Seafood Hjaltland UK.

Scottish Sea Farms said the decision by Jim Gallagher to step down from the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre board would allow him to “give his undivided focus to the opportunities immediately ahead of the company”.

Perth-based SSE agrees wndfarm deals

Scottish Hydroelectric owner SSE has agreed a deal to sell the output from a giant windfarm which underlines the scale of interest in the sector among big corporations.

SSE has signed Power Purchase Agreements with Scottish Gas owner Centrica and with the energy trading arm of Shell covering the output from the third phase of the Dogger bank windfarm.