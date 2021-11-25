A HOTEL and public bar in Montrose, which is based in a building dating back to 1765, is being put up for auction.
Bids are being invited for the Star Hotel, based in a terraced property on New Wynd, from a guide price of £265,000 at an online auction running until December 20.
The business, which includes a 15-bedroom hotel and two public bars, generates “good operating income and net profit levels”, according to Shepherd Commercial Auctions.
Gavin Russell, surveyor in Shepherd’s Dundee office, said: “Our clients are selling due to a well-earned retirement, having operated the business since 2010. While the public bar is very popular locally, there is excellent scope to further improve turnover and profit levels through the introduction of evening meals and use of the first-floor function suites as potential restaurant space.
“The hotel and pub are trading well and producing good turnover and profits and as such, it represents an excellent investment or business opportunity.”
