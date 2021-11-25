Miller Homes has completed the acquisition of a 17 acre land parcel within the West Craigs development on the outskirts of the Scottish capital for the creation of 213 new homes.

The purchase of land will "support the delivery of much needed, energy efficient family homes within the area and will be part of the first development phase within a highly sought-after site in a prime location for commuters", Miller said.

West Craigs development will initially provide up to 1,700 new homes, a new primary school, nursery, health centre, and two major new public parks.

It is situated adjacent to the Edinburgh Gateway station, with rail and tram stations offering direct links to the Haymarket train station, the city centre and the wider national rail network.

Miller said it offers views across the Pentland Hills and is located on the western edge of the city, close to Edinburgh Airport and five miles from the city centre.

Neil Gaffney, regional operations director for Miller Homes, said: “We are delighted to secure this new site, which marks a significant acquisition for Miller Homes and extends our well-established presence in a key location in the east of Scotland.

"As a company with its roots in Edinburgh and strong track record of creating new homes and communities here, our new development, West Craigs Manor, will allow us to continue to deliver a range of much-needed housing within a popular area of the city.”

West Craigs Manor will comprise of two, three, four and five-bedroom family homes and will be popular with families and those looking to both up and downsize.

David Morgan, land director at Miller Homes, said: “This purchase of land will allow us to further enhance what is already a thriving and vibrant community on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Demand for new housing in the area is incredibly high and West Craigs Manor will meet a real housing need through the delivery of a range of energy-efficient, modern homes, built to the highest standards.”

West Craigs is described Edinburgh’s largest development under way, and has been master-planned by Bank of Scotland.

Darren Flynn, of Bank of Scotland, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the ongoing transformation of Edinburgh’s largest development.

“Miller Homes has been building houses for decades so it’s great to see the developer on site, ready to provide additional high quality, yet affordable, housing in the city. At Bank of Scotland, we’ll continue to support the West Craigs development as it advances it’s plans to make a positive impact on Edinburgh’s local economy.”

