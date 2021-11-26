A LANDMARK Glasgow hotel has been put up for sale with a guide price of £8.5 million.
Christie & Co has been instructed to market the Premier Inn Glasgow at Charing Cross on a "going concern basis, free and clear of the current branding, presenting a unique opportunity to acquire a long leasehold hotel in Scotland’s largest city".
Located just off the M8 motorway by Charing Cross railway station, with connectivity to Queen Street and Central stations and Glasgow International Airport, this 278-bedroom hotel offers a highly accessible trading location in central Glasgow.
The property is located for nearby demand drivers, including the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre, OVO Hydro Glasgow, and the main business and leisure hub of Glasgow.
Jeremy Jones, head of hotels brokerage of Christie & Co’s Hospitality team is handling the sale and comments, “This sale presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a very well-located hotel in central Glasgow, with a range of asset management opportunities. We anticipate this opportunity will generate high levels of interest from a wide range of buyers.”
The opportunity has come to the market as Whitbread, the owners of the Premier Inn hotel, is reconfiguring its network of hotels in Glasgow City Centre, following the opening of the 249-bedroom Premier Inn and Bar + Block restaurant at St Enoch Square in June 2021.
