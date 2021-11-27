AN artist based in Glasgow’s Princes Square has moved his gallery to bigger premises in the renowned shopping and leisure destination.
The move has given Alexander Millar Fine Art a frontage looking out to Buchanan Street and more than 200 square metres of exhibition space. The new gallery gives the artist more space to exhibit larger originals and rare, signed, limited-edition prints. Billy Couper, director of sales and operations, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our new gallery overlooking Buchanan Street. It’s going to give us so much extra space to exhibit a wider range of Alex’s work.”
