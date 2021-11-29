A number of schools across Scotland have closed their doors to pupils and staff today as a result of Storm Arwen.
Schools in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus will close today, with some continuing to be closed tomorrow, due to the ongoing weather issues.
Almost a dozen primary schools in Angus have been affected by widespread power failures or safety issues.
And thousands of homes are facing the possibility of a third consecutive night without power due to the storm, with around 3000 homes currently without water supplies.
We've taken a look at the council areas in Scotland and detailed which schools are closed due to the weather.
This list is accurate as at 7.15am, however if we have missed any, please notify us in the comments so that other parents and pupils can be made aware.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.