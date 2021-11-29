Global technology firm CGI’s acclaimed STEM from Home project continues to inform and enlighten – with participants learning about the pressing issues raised by COP26 and also why the conservation of seagrass ecosystems is so important

COP26 has just seen the world’s leaders descend on Glasgow – and to help children understand the issues and what they can contribute to the fight against climate change, technology company CGI have released free online material as a fun, engaging educational tool.

The content, which is designed to give an insight in an engaging way is part of the company’s STEM from Home programme which was launched during the first lockdown to educate and entertain children when they were unable to attend school in person.

The programme was born from the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) camps that CGI had been running before the lockdowns in UK schools and communities to encourage students to think about a STEM career.

When the first lockdown was announced, it was decided to try to recreate the camps online and, incredibly, the technological wizards at CGI managed to have STEM from Home up and running within two days.

It was trialled internally but went down so well that, after just the first week, staff asked to share it with family, friends and clients.

As the demand was there, CGI decided to make it accessible online for anyone to use, with new content released regularly to keep kids engaged.

There are now 28 packs in the programme which have so far reached 180,000 families, with the idea replicated in countries such as Australia, the US and Canada where CGI also has a presence. “The reach of it has been immense,” said content designer Luke Kittow of CGI.

The packs are designed to be completed from home with minimal resources necessary for activities that include designing a robot and creating a STEM superhero.

As well as competitions and programming, children are also challenged to take part in physical activities, including nature trails and designing their own home exercise routine.

CGI has received validation for its science-based targets (SBTs) and commits to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2026.

The latest packs were released to coincide with COP26 in November. One was a partnership with the Data Communications Company (DCC), which operates the secure nationwide network for smart meters in Britain, and another was a CGI partnership with environmental charity Project Seagrass.

Seagrass meadows provide a suitable environment for sealife to lay and secure their eggs

“We have now worked on three packs with the DCC and this one was designed to introduce COP to students, pointing out why it is important, especially now when we are reaching this kind of tipping point where we will do irreversible damage if we don’t take action soon,” said Kittow.

“It also looks at electric vehicles and gives information about the transition to them which the Government wants to happen by 2030.”

Kittow added: “It has been great to work with the DCC as they are experts in the field of smart meters and secure data networks, and their platform is currently the Government’s preferred option to support home and workplace EV charging. Pioneering how technology can help in the fight against climate change is something we are really keen on as a company.”

Project Seagrass, which is protecting and building carbon dioxide absorbing seagrass sites along the UK coast, is also working closely with CGI. Its CEO and co-founder Dr Richard J Lilley said: “As someone who taught science for six years in a secondary school setting I sincerely appreciate the efforts that CGI have taken in creating these resources. Students respond positively to relevant, curated and contemporary STEM exercises because it makes the content they are learning relatable, and the skills they are developing feel directly applicable in a ‘real world’ setting.”

The partnership is part of CGI’s No Planet B initiative and global net zero commitments.

As part of the sponsorship, CGI has committed to planting 50 bags of seagrass seed in a Welsh habitat, and its employees – which CGI calls members – have an option to carry out volunteer work with the charity. Working on a pro-bono basis with Project Seagrass, CGI will also deliver insights using its GeoData360 Earth Observation Platform that leverages data from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Satellite Earth Observation Mission.

“The pack gives children an introduction to Project Seagrass and why the charity is making this effort to save and preserve seagrass,” explained Kittow. “They can do a bit of their own research into seagrass and there is a step-by-step video explaining how to make a Secchi Disk as well as a wordsearch and coding activities in the pack.”

Kittow said both packs had been well received, with teachers particularly pleased to have interesting material linked to the real world.

“They are very relevant. Having that industry insight from Project Seagrass and the DCC has been great as it offers a different element to what we can provide,” said Kittow.

“Being able to show the science behind issues has been very well received.”

Gaynor Fisher, DCC Chief People Officer, said: “CGI has gone above and beyond with its STEM from Home programme, and we’re happy to lend our smart energy expertise.

Many DCC colleagues who are parents tell us that their children are really focused on helping the environment – and these packs are really engaging. We hope this work will inspire the next generation of green energy innovators. At the DCC, we believe in making Britain more connected, so we can all lead smarter, greener lives.”

STEM from Home: COP26

THE STEM from Home COP26 pack has been created by CGI UK in partnership with DCC. The pack explains what COP26 is, what the UK is doing to combat climate change and gives children the chance to research the topic, learn about electric vehicles and take on climate coding challenges.

Once the participants have learned the basic facts, they are asked to create a short information booklet to educate people on climate change and encourage them to make a difference. Using Raspberry Pi’s “I made you a book” activity, their task is to include a definition of climate change, the causes and their top tips for making a difference.

Deforestation is one of the topics in the COP STEM from Home pack

The pack goes on to explain what electric vehicles are and then gives the children a fun quiz to complete.

They can also use Scratch to create a simulation that shows the impact of land management and deforestation on trees, wildlife, and the environment. This project focuses on three of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In the “Fetching the Weather” activity, participating children learn how to access the Raspberry Pi Weather Station database using a RESTful API, how to use the haversine formula to calculate which weather station is closest to them, and how to fetch the latest weather data from that station.

They are also helped to create an animation about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that focus on the environment. Tips are also given on what individuals can do to help such as switching to energy-saving lightbulbs and cycling or walking instead of driving.

STEM from Home: Project Seagrass

THE STEM from Home Seagrass pack explains what seagrass is and what it can do to help counteract climate change.

The participants learn that the flowering ocean plants absorb and store large amounts of carbon dioxide, produce oxygen and are important in the fight against climate change.

In the 1930s over 50% of seagrass was lost to a wasting disease – and this has continued through issues such as pollution, fishing and leisure usage. So protecting what’s left is vital at it plays an important role for both humans and sea creatures.

The pack has a video showing children how to make their own Secchi Disk. Created in 1865 by Pietro Aneglo Secchi, the device is used to measure water transparency in open bodies of water such as the ocean, lakes and rivers.

Participants in the STEM from Home packs can learn all about sharks’ favourite foods – and also the devastaing impact of plastic pollution in the sea

When lowered into water, the depth at which the black and white pattern becomes no longer visible is the point at which the measurement is taken. This measurement is known as the Secchi depth.

The participants learn that water transparency relates to the depth light will penetrate the water to allow photosynthesis to take place to produce oxygen and food – a key process in allowing the planet’s ocean life to grow and thrive.

There is also a coding project using Pen extension blocks and x and y coordinates to draw the locations visited by green sea turtles. Children can also create a game to “save a shark”. The game looks at sharks’ favourite food as well as the impact of plastic in the water.

