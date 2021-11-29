PROPERTY group Hammerson has said it is in discussions on a possible sale of the Silverburn shopping centre on the south side of Glasgow for around £140 million.

Silverburn was acquired by Hammerson for around £300m back in 2009.

Hammerson highlighted its intention to sell off "non-core" assets and reduce debt when it announced first-half results during the summer.

READ MORE: Brexit: Why does this Tory Government build barriers to growth?

The company, which holds Silverburn in a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), said yesterday: “As highlighted at the company's half-year results in August, disposals of non-core assets remains a near-term priority to continue to strengthen the balance sheet, re-balance the portfolio and to enable the group to re-cycle capital for investment.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Vaccine refusers jeopardise freedom - not governments

Hammerson added: “The company confirms that it is in discussions on terms of a possible disposal of Silverburn, its flagship destination near Glasgow, which is held in a 50/50 JV with CPPIB.

“There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place, but the Company confirms the pricing under discussion is £140m…The company will provide a further update in due course, if appropriate.”

Rita-Rose Gagné, chief executive of Hammerson, said when the company announced half-year results in August: "We have continued to respond to the changing landscape during the first half of 2021, which again was impacted by Covid-19. As we emerge from a unique moment in time, I see a pathway to create sustainable value as we transform the business to become more agile and able to anticipate and respond to this change. We own flagship destinations around which we can curate and reshape entire neighbourhoods and city centre spaces for generations to come.

"To realise this opportunity we are focused on continuing to de-lever the balance sheet through disposals of non-core assets, creating a leaner and more agile organisation, driving value in our destinations and accelerating our longer term developments."