Shares in AG Barr are significantly higher in early afternoong trading after the Scottish soft drinks manufacturer said full-year revenues and profits will likely be ahead of previous expectations.

In an unscheduled trading update, the Cumbernauld-headquartered company said the positive trading momentum reported in the first six months of the year had continued into the second half. Sales through the hospitality sector and "on the go" channels have been particularly strong, although the fast-moving situation in relation to the pandemic remains a risk.

"Assuming no significant changes to current market conditions, we expect revenue to be in the order of £264 million and profit before tax to be around £41m," the company said. 

As of 1pm, shares in AG Barr were nearly 10% higher at 514p.