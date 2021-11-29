A stylish menswear brand worn by celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch and David Beckham is to open a pop-up store in Glasgow's Princess Square.
The temporary outlet will open from December 1-5 and will be the first time the collection has been available outside London, where it is based in the east end of the city.
Known for combining a "quintessentially British sense of understated style" and rare, internationally sourced fabrics and materials, signature styles include the Pea Coat, Wax Mac, Sheepskin Whitley, and custom prints.
The six-year-old brand is still owned by its co-founder and head designer Chris Gove and designed trousers for the recent James Bond release, No Time to Die.
The pop-up will feature the brand’s Autumn/Winter collection of outerwear, knitwear, shirting, trousers and sweatshirts and the first 25 customers to the pop-up store will receive a free t shirt.
Chris Gove, Creative Director, Percival: “This is the first time the brand has been available outside of London and we thought Glasgow was a good place to have our Winter pop up.
"We are sure the Scottish audience will love the brand and look forward to welcoming customers to Princes Square.”
Princes Square launched The Collective in October, which is providing a platform for independent designers and larger brands every weekend until Christmas.
Katie Moody, of Princes Square: “We’re delighted to welcome Percival to Princes Square, and we’re thrilled to have been chosen as their first Scottish pop-up store.
"We love the ethos behind Percival, and it will further strengthen our menswear offering.”
