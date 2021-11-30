Scottish design specialist Wideblue has appointed a new managing director to take over from Russell Overend, the last of the company's founders.

Barry Warden assumes the top job from his current position as design and development director, having first joined Wideblue in 2014 as a mechanical engineer. With a master’s degree from the University of Glasgow, he has more than 14 years’ experience in mechanical design.

Mr Overend, who has been with the company since its inception in 2006, will continue in an advisory capacity. The firm was formed when he and three fellow managers bought out the design and development department at Polaroid’s Vale of Leven plant.

READ MORE: Demand for technical nous sparks growth at Wideblue

Mr Warden said he is “delighted” to be taking over at an “exciting time” for the business, which delivers projects for organisations ranging from start-ups to multinational corporations in fields such as imaging, optoelectronics and bio-medical engineering.

“Wideblue has just celebrated 15 years in business and has experienced high growth in the past few years working on many interesting and innovative products,” he said.

“Over half of our product portfolio is now in the medical device sector which has seen a sharp increase in demand since the pandemic. We are actively involved in a number of exciting and technically challenging products in the medical space working with clients across the UK, Europe and US.”

READ MORE: Two Glasgow firms hail 'ground-breaking’ new MRI scanner

Mr Overend said he was confident Wideblue will continue from strength to strength under Mr Warden’s leadership.

"I have loved leading Wideblue and helping the company grow and move into new markets. I am leaving my role as MD with the company in an extremely strong position, and I am very confident that Barry will continue to drive the company forward.”

Now based at the West of Scotland Science Park, Wideblue is majority-owned by Pivot International, a US-headquartered product design company that bought into the business in 2018. Mr Overend is the last remaining shareholder from the original buy-out team.