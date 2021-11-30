Farming

By Neale McQuistin

Lawrie and Symington Ltd sold 147 cattle at their Christmas Show and Sale at Lanark yesterday.

The championship was awarded to Messrs Dickinson, Brockwoodlees Farm, Canonbie with a Limousin heifer weighing 488kg and sold to 530p/kg to the judge Strachan Butchers, Larkhall. Reserve Champion from Messrs Simpson, Hillridge Farm, Biggar was a Limousin bullock weighing 608kg and sold to 310p/kg to Allan Butchers, Stewarton.

Champion beef cow from Messrs Wainwright, Todhall Farm, Cupar sold to 185p per kilo or £1,530.

Champion dairy cow from Messrs Baillie, Longlea Farm, Larkhall sold to £935 per head.

The firm also sold 3,831 lambs and 2,056 cast sheep through Lanark yesterday.

The 3,831 prime lambs were another good show for quality and again dearer on the week in all weight ranges.

The sale was topped at £170 for Texels and to 355p/kg for Beltex, while the overall average was 280p/kg (+7p).

The 2,056 cast ewes were a mixed show for quality, but trade was the dearest seen for some time especially for the best Texel ewes. A new centre record was set when a Texel ewe from Messrs Laird, Yeldabrek realised £258 with others to £253 from Messrs Gibson, Cowgrove. Blackface ewes topped at £105 from Messrs Baillie, Calla.

Harrison & Hetherington Ltd sold 90 clean cattle, 51 cast cows, 1,630 prime lambs and 325 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Thirty-nine prime bullocks sold to 330p/kg to average 260p (+11p), while 49 prime heifers peaked at 410p to average 271p (+12p).

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,408 and 215p to average 148p (+1p), while one cast bull sold to £1,270 or 121p.

A larger show of prime lambs this week sold to £166 and 320p/kg for Beltex to average £127 or 282p (+8p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to £139 for Charollais tups to average £113 (-£1), while light ewes peaked at £101 for North Country Cheviots to average £69 (+£1).

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 2,259 prime lambs and 1,088 cast sheep at Ayr yesterday.

It was a larger show of prime lambs with all types selling sharper on the week. Top prices were £156 for a pen of three Dutch Spotted lambs and 324p/kg for a pen of Beltex. Mules sold to £130 for one pen and 288p for a pen of 76. Top prices for Blackfaces were £127 and 289p. The whole sale averaged 284p (+7p) or £123 (+£1).

All classes of ewes were dearer on the week with quality easiest sold. Leading the way were a pair of Texels at £212, while Suffolks peaked at £160. Mules sold to £118, and Cheviots reached £98, while Blackfaces saw the greatest increase on the week selling to £98.