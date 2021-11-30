FORTY-five jobs have been created with the opening of another new hotel in Glasgow.

Hotel Co. 51 opened Glasgow’s Courtyard SEC by Marriott for business in time to welcome guests of this month’s COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The hotel is the second Courtyard property to open in Glasgow, and is located adjacent to the OVO Hydro.

General Manager Ross Saunders, originally from Glasgow, has moved from the Moxy at Merchant City to open the Courtyard.

READ MORE: Never mind the horizon, Brexit brigade cannot gaze past navel: Ian McConnell

The four-star hotel has 216 bedrooms, some with views across to Finnieston, including 16 family rooms and 44 superior rooms.

It also has five meeting, conference and event spaces, holding up to 100 delegates on the first floor, as well as a 24-hour fitness centre.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Vaccine refusers jeopardise freedom - not governments

Mr Saunders said: “It’s just over 36 years ago to the day that the first Courtyard Marriott opened for business travellers. I’m proud to be launching this stunning new hotel at the SEC but also within striking distance of the thriving bars and restaurants in Finnieston.”

The hotel has on-site parking and a covered walkway to the SEC.

Aileen Crawford, Head of Tourism and Conventions at Glasgow Convention Bureau said: “As the city prepares to celebrate the re-start of in-person conferences to support the social and economic renewal of Glasgow, the Convention Bureau is delighted to welcome the Courtyard by Marriott SEC hotel to Team Glasgow. Ideally located on the SEC Campus, this well-established international hotel brand is a great addition to the already varied accommodation offering for delegates.”

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott International, last week celebrated the launch of its new Glasgow SEC hotel after achieving full occupancy during the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The 243-bedroom hotel, close to the Hydro, opened just in time for COP26.

The Moxy Glasgow SEC is also operaed by Hotel Co. 51.