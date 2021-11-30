HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as Waitrose has today announced a new partnership with Edinburgh and East Lothian convenience store chain Margiotta.

More than 600 Waitrose products will become available in Margiotta’s ten shops over the coming weeks with the first launch at its Dundas Street shop today. Six more locations will follow on December 1 with products arriving in the remaining two Margiotta shops early in the new year once refurbishment of those stores is complete.

Ready meals, free-from and vegan ranges, prepared fruit and vegetables, meat, snacks and store cupboard staples will all be available, as well as flowers and seasonal foods, which will include selection from the Waitrose Christmas range.

Waitrose plans to explore more potential partnerships in Scotland in the future which it said will allow it to reach new customers in those areas where there is demand.

Waitrose currently has six shops in Scotland, including Morningside and Comely Bank in Edinburgh, Newton Mearns, Byres Road in Glasgow, Milngavie and Stirling. It supplies two Shell forecourt shops in Scotland, uses Deliveroo from four Scottish shops and offers John Lewis click and collect in around 80 locations in Scotland, including 69 Co-op shops.

Margiotta is a family-run business that has been trading in Edinburgh for more than 30 years. The choice of Waitrose products will add to the already impressie range of freshly baked goods and pastries and sandwiches, wraps and salads, made every day by their kitchen.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, said: “Margiotta is a long-standing, family-run business, which shares our values of quality and service and is perfectly placed to help meet our customers’ needs in Scotland. We know convenience is key for many people and our partnership with Margiotta will play an integral role in helping us to make Waitrose food and drink even easier to enjoy.”

Franco Margiotta, managing director of Margiotta Food & Wine, said: “We are delighted to be stocking Waitrose food and drinks in our stores not only because of the quality of the products but also because of the new and increased range that we can now offer. We have always strived to bring the best food products for our customers to enjoy and I am sure that they will be equally delighted in our partnership with Waitrose.”

Waitrose food and drink will be available from the ten Margiotta shops from the dates below:

November 30:

Dundas Street

December 1:

Ashley Terrace

Comiston Road

Mayfield Road

Polwarth Gardens

Aberlady Village Store

Gullane

Forrest Road

Early 2022:

Lasswade Road

Warrender Park

Manager moves from Moxy Merchant City to open new Glasgow hotel

Forty-five jobs have been created with the opening of another new hotel in Glasgow.

Hotel Co. 51 opened Glasgow’s Courtyard SEC by Marriott for business in time to welcome guests of this month’s COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Site of Edinburgh office complex to become logistics park

Property investors have secured planning permission to develop a £35 million logistics park in Edinburgh.

The Capital Park development in the Sighthill area of the city will feature 18 units. One has been pre-let to builders’ merchant Travis Perkins.