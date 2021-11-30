Chinese-owned oil firm CNOOC has announced that the second phase Buzzard development in the North Sea has commenced production.

Buzzard Phase II is located approximately 100 kilometers north east of Aberdeen with average water depth of around 96 meters.

The project has also built a set of underwater production systems, and two production wells and two water injection wells have been brought on stream, the company said.

Buzzard Phase II is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 12,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, increasing Buzzard’s production to 80,000 barrels a day in total.

Xia Qinglong, president of CNOOC Limited, said: “We are very pleased with the commencement of production at Buzzard Phase II. Constant development of the field will strongly promote the growth of the company's overseas production in the future.”

Baker Hughes has been working alongside AGR Well Management, COSL Drilling Europe AS, Subsea 7 and Worley as part of a supply chain alliance to deliver the project.

The partners, along with CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, have worked collaboratively to safely achieve first oil within the sanctioned budget and ahead of the revised schedule, which was significantly impacted by Covid-19.

“Baker Hughes has a long track record of successfully delivering complex projects, however we’ve also seen the challenges associated with projects of this scale,” Romain Chambault, of Baker Hughesm said. “Working collaboratively with the other companies in this alliance has helped to safely and successfully deliver the Buzzard Phase II development and created a model we hope to see replicated across other major energy projects.”

CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, is the operator of Buzzard and has 43.21% interest. The remaining interests are held by Suncor Energy (29.89%), Harbour Energy (21.73%) and ONE-Dyas (5.16%).

