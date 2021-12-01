A SCOTTISH family-run convenience store business has hailed a new partnership with Waitrose that will see hundreds of lines from the grocery giant available in the corner shop.

More than 600 Waitrose products will be on sale in Margiotta’s 10 shops over the coming weeks with the first launch at its Dundas Street shop in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Six more locations will follow on Thursday with products arriving in the remaining two Margiotta shops early in the new year once refurbishment of those stores is complete.

Ready meals, free-from and vegan ranges, prepared fruit and vegetables, meat, snacks and store cupboard staples will all be available, as well as flowers and seasonal foods, which will include selection from the Waitrose Christmas range.

Margiotta has been trading in Edinburgh for more than 30 years, and has also expanded into East Lothian, ad the firm said it prides itself “on the quality and freshness of their food and making their customers’ experience with them as accommodating as possible.

The choice of Waitrose products will add to the Margiotta range of freshly baked goods and pastries and sandwiches, wraps and salads, which are made every day in its kitchen.

Waitrose said it plans to explore more potential partnerships in the UK, including Scotland, in the future which will allow us to reach new customers in those areas where there is demand.

It supplies two Shell shops in Scotland and offers John Lewis click and collect in 80 locations.

Audrey and Franco Margiotta.

Franco Margiotta, managing director of Margiotta Food & Wine said: “We are delighted to be stocking Waitrose food and drinks in our stores not only because of the quality of the products but also because of the new and increased range that we can now offer.

“We have always strived to bring the best food products for our customers to enjoy and I am sure that they will be equally delighted in our partnership with Waitrose.”

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, said: “Margiotta is a long-standing, family-run business, which shares our values of quality and service and is perfectly placed to help meet our customers’ needs in Scotland.

"We know convenience is key for many people and our partnership with Margiotta will play an integral role in helping us to make Waitrose food and drink even easier to enjoy.”