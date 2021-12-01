United Airlines has announced it will resume daily, non-stop services between Scotland and the US for 2022.
It declared it would be "the first airline to resume service between Scotland and the United States".
The airline said it would, from March 5 next year, resume its year-round daily, non-stop service between Edinburgh and New York/Newark.
It added that it was set to restart daily non-stop seasonal services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington DC on May 7.
“We are delighted to return to Scotland in 2022 and resume nonstop services from Edinburgh
to the United States,” said Bob Schumacher, United’s sales director for the UK and Ireland. “With the return of services, our customers in Edinburgh can once again take advantage of direct connections to the U.S., as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hubs at New York/Newark, Chicago and Washington DC, offering convenient non-stop connections to 129 destinations across the Americas.”
“It’s incredibly exciting to be resuming our transatlantic services with United to allow direct travel between Scotland and the USA for the first time in two years. It will allow families to reunite, friends to reconnect and re-open the strong tourism destinations on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s chief executive.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment