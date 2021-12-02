A SCOTTISH property software firm has hailed a significant new deal with a major residential buildings manager.

CPL Software, which serves the property factor and block management sectors, has secured a contract with RMG Scotland, part of Residential Management Group Ltd, which is described as one of the biggest residential property managers in the UK with a portfolio of over 110,000 households.

Glasgow-based CPL has negotiated a five-year contract and will design a branded portal and app for RMG Scotland.

The firm will apply its technology to the suite of solutions it is developing for RMG, which works with most of the UK’s national and regional housebuilders and developers.

CPL last year launched an industry first with its Blockworx app that allows property factors and block managers to communicate with contractors, and organise repairs and maintenance .

Crawford Burns, commercial and project manager at CPL, said: “This is a significant contract for CPL Software and the culmination of lengthy negotiations over a two-year period. RMG decided that we were the best for their Scottish operation and understand that technology has an increasingly important role to play in helping property managers work more effectively.”

Justin Herbert, operations director at RMG said “We are extremely pleased to enter into an agreement with CPL. We are confident that CPL will support our service delivery in Scotland and enable us to grow our market share.” CPL’s software technology division manages 360,000 properties.