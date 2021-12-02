HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as commercial real estate specialists Colliers, along with Christie and Co as joint agents, have sold the Airds Hotel and Restaurant for an undisclosed sum.

The country hotel which was previously an 18th century ferry inn, was owned by Shaun and Jenny McKivragan who decided to sell to allow them to retire after 19 years of successfully operating the hotel, "creating the destination business so renowned today", Colliers said.

The hotel has been purchased by Benjamin Andrews, a Scottish national who has taken over the "highly desired establishment".

The Port Appin hotel is also described as a "highly successful business" and is said to be popular with tourists heading to enjoy the Highlands, Loch Linnhe, the Island of Lismore, the Inner Hebrides, and Glencoe Nature Reserve.

This location is said to be "an ideal romantic getaway and also appeals to nature lovers, providing an abundance of wildlife, outdoor pursuits, boat trips and endless views".

The view from the garden.

The fine dining restaurant is also a firm favourite with local residents and is reputed to be one of the best in Scotland, thanks to the wealth of fresh local ingredients, some of the best local seafood as well as the renowned Scottish meat and game.

Achievements include 3 AA Rosettes, a continuous presence in the Good Food guide for 43 years, a recommendation in the esteemed Michelin Guide in 2021, and has recently won the Scottish food award Best hotel restaurant (North)’

Robert Smithson, associate director at Colliers said: “So far this year, we’ve sold over 60 hotels, many of which have been quality assets in coastal and country locations popular with tourists. The sale of the Airds again underlines the popularity of quality hotels in beautiful tourist locations.

“I am thrilled that the Airds has been sold to someone who will continue the legacy of the McKivragans and continue to offer the high levels of quality and service the hotel is famous for which brings customers back to the area year after year. I wish Benjamin the best of luck with his operation of the hotel.”

