SCOTTISH financial services giant abrdn has struck a £1.5 billion deal to buy Interactive Investor.

The acquisition will give Edinburgh-based abrdn control of a business that provides services such as share dealing and portfolio management technology for 400,000 customers.

abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird said: “This is a unique opportunity and a transformative step in delivering our growth strategy. interactive investor is the UK’s number one subscription-based investing platform with a powerful reputation as a consumer champion.”