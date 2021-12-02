SCOTTISH financial services giant abrdn has struck a £1.5 billion deal to buy Interactive Investor.
The acquisition will give Edinburgh-based abrdn control of a business that provides services such as share dealing and portfolio management technology for 400,000 customers.
abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird said: “This is a unique opportunity and a transformative step in delivering our growth strategy. interactive investor is the UK’s number one subscription-based investing platform with a powerful reputation as a consumer champion.”
