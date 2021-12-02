A FIRSTGROUP rail service has announced enhanced trains and increased services between Scotland and England.

TransPennine Express said it is set to increase the number of trains running between the north west of England and Scotland this month.

From Sunday December 12 there will be a reintroduction of a two hourly service from Manchester to Glasgow, which when combined with the existing Manchester to Edinburgh services, provides an hourly service from the north west of England to Carlisle and Scotland, the firm said.

Ahead of the changes, customers are advised to plan ahead and check before they travel by visiting the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.

The Nova 1 train will be making its debut on the route, joining the Nova 2 fleet that operates between the north west of England and Scotland.

The trains offer “an enhanced travelling experience for customers, with spacious interiors, plenty of leg room, free Wi-Fi in both Standard and First Class as well as access to onboard entertainment system, Exstream”, the company said.

Jerry Farquharson, service planning director for TransPennine Express, said: “With more and more people returning to rail and the festive season just around the corner, the reintroduction of an hourly TPE service between the north west and Scotland is great news for customers.

“Services on this route are very popular and I would encourage those intending to travel by train to plan their journeys in advance and book ahead.”

The company owned by FirstGroup, which is Aberdeen-based, is delivering an investment of over £500 million on cross-border services.

