A HIGHLAND hotel and restaurant described as a "highly desired establishment" has been purchased by a Scottish buyer.

Commercial real estate specialists Colliers, along with Christie and Co as joint agents, sold the Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Port Appin for an undisclosed sum.

The country hotel, which was previously an 18th century ferry inn, was owned by Shaun and Jenny McKivragan, who decided to sell to allow them to retire after 19 years of successfully operating the hotel, Colliers said.

The hotel, also described as a "highly successful business”, has been purchased by Benjamin Andrews.

The fine dining restaurant uses fresh local ingredients, and achievements include three AA Rosettes, a “continuous presence in the Good Food Guide for 43 years, a recommendation in the Michelin Guide in 2021, and has recently won the Scottish food award Best hotel restaurant (North)".

Robert Smithson, associate director at Colliers said: “So far this year, we’ve sold over 60 hotels, many of which have been quality assets in coastal and country locations popular with tourists.

"The sale of the Airds again underlines the popularity of quality hotels in beautiful tourist locations.

“I am thrilled that the Airds has been sold to someone who will continue the legacy of the McKivragans and continue to offer the high levels of quality and service the hotel is famous for which brings customers back to the area year after year.

“I wish Benjamin the best of luck with his operation of the hotel.”