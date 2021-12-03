By Ian McConnell

THE Isle of Bute Gin distillery plans to scale up production and move to a bigger site, having seen high levels of demand with the return of tourists and day-trippers during the summer.

Opened in 2020, the small-batch gin distillery specialises in using local botanicals, and even oyster shells, to flavour its offerings.

The distillery, managed by husband and wife Jack and Rhona Wheatley, has been working with taxpayer-funded Business Gateway since 2019, ahead of its opening.

READ MORE: New Zealand trade deal: Tories outdo themselves with trade deal offering 0.00% boost: Ian McConnell

Isle of Bute Gin, which is moving to a larger space at Bute Yard in Rothesay in summer 2022, has been able to access funding through the Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme.

Business Gateway noted access to the programme had helped the distillery take on additional staff, increase awareness of its brand in Scotland, distribute to local hotels, bars, restaurants and attractions, and offer a pick-up service.

It added that the support had allowed the distillery to “steadily increase production and grow sales over the past 18 months”.

Demand has enabled an additional two members of staff to be taken on.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Reports of Scottish economic collapse are much exaggerated

Rhona Wheatley said: “There is a significant opportunity for Argyll and Bute to expand the craft food and drink market in the area, maximising on interest from locals and tourists. Projects such as Bute Yard, helped along by support packages from organisations including Business Gateway and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, bring jobs back to the area and will help grow the industry in the future.”

Jen Smith, of Business Gateway, said, “Starting a business in a new area is particularly challenging, which is where Business Gateway, and our knowledge of local networks and opportunities can support owners as they set off on this journey.

“In this case, Rhona and Jack have been able to build a strong base for their business, and this is reflected in the growth they have experienced over the last year. Now, as they get ready to scale up, I am confident they will only go from strength to strength, bringing jobs and driving tourism to the area.”