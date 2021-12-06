By Kristy Dorsey

Glasgow's Connected Response is being acquired by Warmworks, the joint venture responsible for delivering the Scottish Government’s national Warmer Homes efficiency scheme.

Headed by co-founder and managing director Kenny Cameron, Connected Response works with social landlords such as the Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) to improve the efficiency of electric storage heating systems. Its technology monitors indoor and outdoor temperatures and uses cheaper tariff periods throughout the day or night to charge heating and hot water systems, rather than only at the rigid night-time option available to most electric storage heating users.

Set up in 2015, Warmworks is a joint venture between the Energy Savings Trust, Changeworks and Everwarm. It has supported almost 25,000 households through the Warmer Homes Scotland scheme, providing insulation, efficient heating and renewable technologies to those struggling with the high cost of energy bills.

The deal comes as Connected Response prepares to roll out support programmes to owner-occupiers and the private rental market.

“Our objective remains the same – to enable households with existing electric storage heating and hot water systems to enjoy a better heating experience and completely eliminate the need for expensive supplementary heating at the most carbon intensive of times,” Mr Cameron said.

Ross Armstrong, managing director of Warmworks, added: “The goals of Warmworks and Connected Response go hand-in-hand, namely, to support people at risk of fuel poverty to keep their homes warm and to save money on their energy bills. This acquisition is therefore a natural fit and an excellent opportunity for our two organisations to come together to achieve these mutual ambitions.”