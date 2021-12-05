A HIGHLAND hotel and restaurant which has been described as a "highly desired establishment" has been sold.

Commercial real estate specialists Colliers, along with Christie and Co as joint agents, sold the Airds Hotel and Restaurant in Port Appin for an undisclosed sum to a Scottish buyer on behalf of the family who ran the hotel for almost two decades.

The country hotel, originally an 18th century ferry inn, was owned by Shaun and Jenny McKivragan, who decided to sell to allow them to retire after 19 years of operating the hotel, Colliers said this week.

The hotel, also described as a "highly successful business”, has been purchased by Benjamin Andrews. The agent said the sale reinforced the popularity of premises in prime locations.

Shopping centre for auction at £500,000

DUNDEE’S Wellgate shopping centre is to be sold at auction next month with a guide price of £500,000.

The shopping centre, which has a 583-space, multi-storey car park, has 76 retail units over ground, first and second floors and generates a current gross annual income of £1,341,000.

Housebuilder buys Highlands rival in £56m deal

ELGIN-based housebuilder Springfield Properties has agreed to take over Highlands rival Tulloch Homes in a £56.4 million all-cash deal.

Aim-listed Springfield said the deal will accelerate the company's growth and give it a foothold in "an area of high demand in Scotland". It is also expected to significantly enhance earnings from the first full year of ownership.

Disused oil rig yard to become green energy complex

WORK has started on a plan to transform the huge site of a former oil rig fabrication yard in the Highlands into a pioneering ‘fully circular energy transition facility’, which supporters reckon will create thousands of jobs.

The new owners of Ardersier Port on the Moray Firth have begun a £20 million dredging programme that they reckon will pave the way to the transformation of a site that has lain derelict for years.

Lower-carbon concrete plant to be built in Lanarkshire

A PLANT which will enable the manufacture of lower-carbon cement products is being created in South Lanarkshire, following a £500,000 award from Scottish Government-backed Zero Waste Scotland’s Circular Economy Investment Fund.

The new facility is being launched by Innovative Ash Solutions, a 50-50 joint venture between Scottish waste and resource management company Levenseat and environmental and renewable energy consultant Organic Innovative Solutions.

