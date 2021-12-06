By Mike Ritchie

When she finally realised that the dream of running her own restaurant and dazzling diners with food to die for was no longer a business menu option, Laura Sutherland did not give up on the idea of feeding people, but in a different way.

After a bracing beach walk with her best friend soon after her 40th birthday, she was convinced she could create other food products to savour – and so The Glasgow Pickle Co. was born in November last year.

And, as chief pickler, Ms Sutherland has made a remarkable start to the solo venture, with customers from Aberdeen to as far south as Guernsey, while a couple of families in France have also been enjoying what she makes in her kitchen at home in the north of Glasgow.

“I have always loved eating condiments, and pickles in particular, so it seemed to make sense to go down this business route,” said Ms Sutherland. “Every year I make chutney at Christmas for friends and family as gifts – so this was a catalyst last year when people went crazy for it and I ended up thinking, ‘I could make a go of this’.”

Ms Sutherland, who originally trained in hospitality management and operations at college, before working for a large Scottish restaurant group, has never lost her love of feeding people glorious food.

Her food obsession started at school, when she chose home economics as a Standard Grade and won a school prize. “I’d always wanted to start a food business, it just took me a while to see what was staring me straight in the face,” she said.

The Glasgow Pickle Co. – it produces chutneys and pickles, compotes, mustards, relishes and sauces – is an example of a craft food brand that has sustainability at its heart.

“I know it’s what consumers want and it makes me happy to know I’m having a positive impact on the environment,” said Ms Sutherland.

“I call it my own circular economy.”

Further proof of this is in how she gathers the ingredients for her product range.

“I use produce that is misshapen, broken, too big or too small, when possible, and I often collect them at farmers’ markets, where I am selling my products. It doesn’t matter what the vegetables look like as they are going to be chopped up before cooking them.

“I also use fallen fruit from neighbours’ gardens and local gardeners offer me fruit that would just end being thrown out in the garden waste bins.

“So I have a steady supply of wonky vegetables and fruit that the shops will not sell and would most likely go to waste.”

She uses preservation processes to make her products, mainly condiments, and then a canning process to ensure products have a long shelf life.

“Sadly, I can’t take back jars to re-use as I was advised by my local Environmental Health Officer that this contravened food standards’ rules,” she said.

“This was going to be one of my unique selling points, so I could give customers a discount for returning their jars. I still don’t fully understand it, because I sterilise all my jars before

I use them, and I use new lids, too. Maybe that’s something I can help change as I know other food businesses re-use their jars.”

The Glasgow Pickle Co. packaging is all recyclable. When she first started out, Ms Sutherland re-used packaging from suppliers to give it a second life. “Did you know that in 2013, Scotland wasted 987,890 tonnes of food/drink and has a target to reduce all food waste by 33 per cent by 2025?” she pointed put.

“By using veg and fruit considered ‘ugly’ and sourcing local produce, I’m helping reduce food waste and supporting the local economy. By the time the produce is made into something yummy, who even knows the produce wasn’t ‘the right’ shape in the first place?



“I know how important it is to run an ethical and sustainable business, for my customers and for the next generation, and I believe we can and should all play our part,” she added.

Her specialty offering this festive season is a chutney called, simply, “Christmas Cheer” for which she’s been taking orders since October, so availability is now limited. It is made from cranberries steeped in sloe gin overnight, then caramelised with red onion, cinnamon, orange and spices.

“This is a chutney, serve hot or cold, which has been developed to smell and taste like Christmas in a jar. “Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved pickles and condiments. The tang, the crunch and even sometimes the eye watering effect some have.”

Future plans include using more seasonal, local produce and favourites such as Hot Mess, her chilli jam.

“The big issue if I want to scale up is that I need to be producing more and therefore selling more, which would likely mean more time spent at weekend markets,” said Ms Sutherland.

“At the moment, 50 per cent of my products are sold online, and 50 per cent at farmers’ markets. I am pleased with what the company has achieved so far but I will review and assess things in January.”