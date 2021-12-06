HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as a new report finds business is approaching a "cliff edge".

The CBI said the foundations for economic recovery remained firm despite global supply issues affecting growth in the near-term.

Its latest economic forecast warned that short-term problems such as rising costs and shortages have worsened since the summer.

Longer-term challenges, notably persistently poor productivity, underlined the need for a "booster" for business investment to support sustainable growth, said the report.

The CBI is forecasting 6.9% growth in GDP over 2021 and 5.1% in 2022, revised down from 8.2% and 6.1% respectively.

The business group said it expects supply chain frictions to largely dissipate by the middle of next year.

Tony Danker, CBI director general, said: "The challenge for January 1 is now very clear for the UK economy.

"Significant headwinds and rising costs of living threaten the extent of recovery and prospects for economic success.

"These hurdles for firms will provide a major test for Government - can they foster sustainable UK investment and growth?

"The UK's New Year resolution must be to give firms the confidence to go for growth. We should be raising our sights on the economy's potential and seizing the moment.

"I know from speaking with firms of all sizes that they have an ambitious investment mindset, and are anxious to implement growth plans.

"But while intentions have thawed, we're coming up to a cliff edge in 2023."

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, added: "We expect a pretty firm economic recovery ahead, though understandably the emergence of Omicron poses another downside risk to our forecast.

"Increasing exports is a vital component of sustainable growth. Exporting companies are more productive, resilient and help create internationally competitive UK regions.

"Let us be candid - UK exports are being outpaced by our global peers which, if allowed to continue, will negatively impact our economy in the long term.

"We must continue to address market access barriers globally while supporting all businesses to seek growth internationally."

Glasgow firm seals winter warmer acquisition

Connected Response is being acquired by Warmworks, the joint venture responsible for delivering the Scottish Government’s national Warmer Homes efficiency scheme.

Headed by co-founder and managing director Kenny Cameron, Connected Response works with social landlords such as the Glasgow Housing Association (GHA) to improve the efficiency of electric storage heating systems.

Scottish EDGE can be a ‘template for business success’

SIR Tom Hunter has admitted that he feared the pandemic would affect Scotland’s business birth rate but spoke of his “pride” at the success of the high-profile Scottish EDGE Awards, the initiative which supports Scotland’s most innovative and high-growth potential early-stage businesses.

The founder of The Hunter Foundation, speaking on The Go Radio Business Show with Hunter and Haughey, said that his initial fears proved unfounded as last week Scottish EDGE invested £1.5 million in start-ups and scale-ups – its biggest ever amount – in the latest round of the long-running business competition.

