A Scots school has closed this week due to staffing shortages as a result Covid cases that could potentially be linked to the new Omicron variant.

Pupils and staff at Todholm Primary School in Paisley have been moved to online learning, with the school closing its doors until Monday, December 13.

NHS Track and Trace teams identified a number of close contacts within the school, including staff members, with links to Omicron cases.

Renfrewshire Council has apologised to parents for the inconvenience but has confirmed the decision to close the school is related to staffing concerns as opposed to public health concerns.

In a letter sent to parents, three classes have also been asked to self-isolate and book a PCR test. It is understood remote learning will be in place for this week only.

A spokesperson for Renfrewshire Council said: "Todholm Primary School is temporarily closed this week (Monday, December 6 to Friday, December 10). This follows NHS Test and Protect contact tracing that requires members of the school community to self-isolate, including school staff.

"This is due to COVID-19 cases linked to the school confirmed as, or with the potential to be the new Omicron variant.

"Due to the number of staff asked to self-isolate we have taken the decision to close the school and to switch to remote learning.

“The decision has been taken as we are unable to maintain appropriate staffing levels and is not a public health decision. Following identification of cases, a further risk assessment was carried out by public health and environmental health teams and all appropriate health and safety measures were found to be robust. We have apologised to parents for any disruption and will keep them updated.”