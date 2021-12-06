A SCOTTISH civil engineering business has sealed a deal to help build a major new electric vehicle charging hub.

Akela Ground Engineering, part of the Glasgow-headquartered Akela Group, has won the piling contract for the charging hub at Redbridge Park in Oxford.

The site will contain 38 ultra-rapid EV chargers and it is claimed it will be the UK’s “largest public and most powerful EV charging hub delivering 100% renewable energy”.

ACS Construction appointed Akela GE to deliver piling solutions on behalf of the Dutch company Fastned.

Akela GE will use steel repurposed tubular piles and innovative plant equipment such as the JS300 Tracked Difficult Access piling rig using side grip piling equipment to efficiently install the steel tube piles, helping to reduce the disposal of surplus materials to landfill, it said.

The repurposed steel tube from the oil and gas industry reduces the site's carbon footprint by 97% when compared to using newly manufactured prime steel tube.

The contract is Akela GE’s first electric vehicle charging point project with more expected to follow as the Akela Group as a whole continues to diversify and expand into new markets, it said. The group has recently stretched further into the English market with a regional headquarters in Leeds.

Mark Markey, Akela Group managing director, said: “This project is a huge milestone on the road to decarbonising the UK’s transport sector and it is a unique opportunity for our company as we continue to place sustainability at the core of our business and expand into new markets.

“Importantly, we are continuing to find innovative solutions to reduce our own carbon footprint using techniques and materials that help to cut waste, and we are excited that this electric vehicle charging hub project will continue to have enormous sustainability benefits long after work is completed on site.”

Established in 2003, Akela Group is a multi-disciplinary construction services company providing civil engineering, construction, piling and training solutions, and has over 300 employees.

Jeremy Peat: Big call for rate-setters as variant fuels uncertainty

Opinion: This coming Thursday Finance Minister Kate Forbes presents the latest Scottish Budget. Certainly a date for the diary, but business eyes are likely to be more focused on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) latest findings, due out a week later.

That committee must decide whether the time is ripe – at last – to start edging UK interest rates up from their historic low level.

Read the full story

Fixes needed as mental health efforts miss the mark

Analysis: The immense impact of Covid has led to growing acceptance that pastoral care in the workplace makes both moral and business sense, with a 26 per cent increase in the number of organisations offering mental health first aid training since the start of the pandemic.

Yet for all the progress that has been made, there’s still a good deal further to go.

Read the full story