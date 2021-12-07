THE new owner of the Ocean Terminal shopping centre in the Scottish capital is to showcase details of its plans to revamp the facility in a move that also involves developing the adjacent waterfront.

Ambassador Group is to hold second public exhibition online and in person with the design team at the centre on Thursday.

The exhibition will continue to be available for visitors to drop in up to December 31 during centre opening hours, where people can review the redevelopment plans and share their views.

Those taking part will have the opportunity to see how community feedback has been incorporated into the plans for the development of the centre and surrounding waterfront, Ambassador said.

The plan includes new homes.

The new layout and design will open up views, including new aspects on to Royal Yacht Britannia, providing waterfront seating areas and creating an unobstructed promenade along the water’s edge, the owner, who bought the centre in 2020, said.

The mixed-use offering, made possible by the demolition of the car park, will include retail, tourism, leisure, workspace for small businesses and residential accommodation, with the final stage of the £100 million plan set to introduce housing on the waterfront.

Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador Investments, said: “We have said from the beginning we want to work closely with the local community and stakeholders, to make sure that together we create a sustainable and attractive waterfront experience for the people of Leith and Edinburgh, that introduces more interaction with the space than it’s ever experienced before."

He added: "This is an exciting new chapter for Ocean Terminal as we embark upon significant change that will future proof its place on the waterfront. Through the diverse retail, tourism, leisure and wellbeing offering it will become the place to be.”