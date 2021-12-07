SCOTTISH ministers have dismissed calls by the Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour Party to withdraw a controversial school pupils' census where children are asked "intrusive" questions about sex.

Parents have raised questions about the content of the government's Health and Wellbeing Census, which asks pupils as young as 14 intimate questions on their sexual activity.

It comes after the Herald revealed eight of Scotland's 32 local authorities have refused to take part in the census amidst calls for a boycott over use of its explicit questions. Some 12 are reviewing its contents and another one, City of Edinburgh Council, is distributing it excluding questions "that we felt would present difficulties".

The Scottish Government-sanctioned census asks questions only meant to be filled out by children as young as 14 about their sexual experiences.

READ MORE: Scots ministers face councils' backlash over sexually explicit census questions for kids

One question - aimed at pupils in S4 and S6 - says: “People have varying degrees of sexual experience. How much, if any, sexual experience have you had?”

Multiple choice answers include “oral sex” and “vaginal or anal sex”.

Question examples

It also asks how many people they have had sexual intercourse with in the past 12 months.

There are further concerns that while being circulated as an anonymous survey "for research purposes only", it is not totally confidential.

If local authority analysts see any answers of concern they can take action to help kids concerned and the identity of the children will be sought.

It has raised new concerns the controversial survey is a 'named person scheme' through the back door. The Scottish Government scrapped the plan to appoint a named person to safeguard the welfare of every child in the country in 2019 after it was accused of being a "snooper's charter".

The census is to be given to kids in P5, 6 and 7 but the younger groups' questions are targeted on matters such as physical activity, mental health, sleep patterns, social media, body image, and bullying. It also quizzes them on how easy it is to talk to family members about things that bother them and whether their parents really care about their education.

Scottish Conservative children's spokeswoman Meghan Gallacher said the census should be withdrawn and the "inappropriate" questions removed.

"Whatever its original intentions were, it's clear that this census is not fit for purpose.

“Parents have raised concerns about privacy and the nature of the personal information being gathered by the state.

"A number of questions are overly intrusive and inappropriate for children to answer. Adults would be uncomfortable answering them, so it's difficult to grasp why anyone thought they were suitable for younger people.

"In any case, it's questionable if a mass survey should be used to gather this kind of sensitive information - or if it's even likely to be taken seriously by most pupils.

"The SNP Government should withdraw this controversial survey and go back to the drawing board."

There was further concern that parents have no access to the full details of the survey despite repeated requests.

She added: “Parents know best about the emotional maturity of their child, and may prefer to discuss sensitive subjects like drugs or sex at home.

“It’s concerning that the full questionnaire has yet to be published on the government website, and parents will only receive the top-line findings once it’s completed.

“If the SNP Government need this type of information, then there are other methods to get it, through academics and smaller sample groups – questions will be asked whether administering this is the best use of a teacher’s time.

READ MORE: 'New snooper's charter': Scots ministers' sex census for kids is not confidential

“There needs to be greater transparency from the SNP – especially when they are holding information that could identify children who are having issues and needing further support.”

Scottish Labour's education spokesperson Michael Marra said: "While it’s important that we capture information on all aspects of health and well-being many of the questions within the survey are well outwith what we might expect to see.

"I believe that we need to see a rationale for such questions to be asked.

"I have asked the government to justify the information they are seeking and the manner in which they are asking it. Such studies must be age-appropriate.

"Many local authorities are making the decision not to distribute the survey, but the Scottish Government should recall it, review it and distribute a new survey that gathers useful information for schools and councils to plan services and support."

But the Scottish Government said it would be "irresponsible" to withdraw a census "which focusses on children and young people’s health and wellbeing, particularly during the course of a pandemic".

The spokesman added: “Health and wellbeing surveys like this one are not new and play a crucial role in ensuring children and young people have access to the help, advice and services they need.

“We are in regular dialogue with the local authorities, and monitoring progress."

The eight that have refused to participate in the census are Falkirk, East Lothian, Midlothian, Aberdeenshire, North Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Aberdeen and Highland.

Twelve councils have said they are reviewing its content - East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, West Dunbartonshire, Argyll and Bute, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, Shetland, Fife, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, Scottish Borders, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

Only ten have told the Herald they are to distribute the survey as provided by the Scottish Government. They are Glasgow City, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Angus, South Ayrshire, Moray, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Dumfries and Galloway and Renfrewshire.

City of Edinburgh Council is distributing it having excluded questions "that we felt would present difficulties".

Orkney Council has not yet responded to questions about its participation.