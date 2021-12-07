FARMING

By Neale McQuistin

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,440 prime lambs and 1,122 cast sheep at their annual show and sale of prime lambs at Ayr yesterday.

The show was ably judged by Mr Jim Nisbet, Sorn Mains Butchers. He awarded the champion rosette to the Shennan family from Knockgerran for a pen of Beltex lambs weighing 47kg. They were purchased later by the judge for £240 or 510p/kg. The Young Farmers section was won by the Hodge Brothers, James and Daniel from Dykes Farm (Auchinleck) for a pen of Beltex lambs that sold for £165 or 392p.

Top prices in the commercial section were £156 for a pair of Suffolk cross lambs and 309p/kg for a pair of Beltex. Mule lambs peaked at £144 or 289p. The whole sale averaged 282p or £127 per head.

A large show of cast sheep saw all types sharper on the week with the whole sale averaging £91 per head. Top price was £218 for a pure Texel ewe, while Blackfaces topped at £98 for a pen of 12 and Mules sold up to £119. Cast rams reached £168.

Harrison & Hetherington Ltd sold 101 clean cattle, 116 cast cows, 2,252 prime lambs and 507 cast sheep at St Boswells yesterday.

Thirty-six prime bullocks sold to 288p/kg to average 248p (-12p), while 64 prime heifers peaked at 300p to average 244p (-27p). One prime young bull sold to 233p.

In the cast ring cows peaked at £1,771 and 213p to average 151p (+3p).

A large show of prime lambs this week sold to £300 and 588p/kg for Beltex to average £124 or 285p (+3p).

Heavy cast sheep sold to £191 for a Blue de Maine tup to average £120 (+£7), while light ewes peaked at £121 for North Country Cheviots to average £93 (+£24).

The firm also sold 34 prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday which peaked at 314p/kg to average 247p (+13p), while 26 beef-bred, bullocks sold to 276p and levelled at 243p (-4p). Five, dairy bred, prime bullocks peaked at 178p to average 168p (-4p).

Fifty-seven beef-bred, young bulls peaked at 272p and averaged 232p (-7p), while 28, dairy-bred, young bulls sold to 218p and levelled at 188p (+1p).

In the rough ring 118 cast beef cows peaked at 216p to average 143p (+2p), while 218 cast dairy cows sold to 194p to average 113p (+7p). Nine cast bulls sold to 155p to average 123p (+4p).

There were also 2,097 prime lambs that sold to £182 or 438p/kg to average 296p (+21p).

Lowland cast sheep (120) sold to £153 for a Texel to average £99 (-£4), while 43 hill ewes peaked at £96 for an Easy Care to level at £73 (+£12).