By Scott Wright
MORE than £3 million has been raised to help disadvantaged young people across Scotland at an auction of rare whiskies donated by some of the country’s biggest distillers.
The cash was generated when more than 40 “exceptional” drams went under the hammer at The Distillers One of One Auction at Barnbougle Castle near Edinburgh.
The event saw a world-record amount achieved by Glenfiddich at auction, with a four-decanter lot of the single malt whisky dating from the 1950s going for a bid of £1,037,500. A Talisker 1978 Cask of Distinction received the second-highest bid of the night, selling to a private collector for £625,000.
The auction was organised by The Distillers’ Charity, the philanthropic arm of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, in collaboration with Sotheby’s. It will result in more than £2m being divided between four charity partners of The Youth Action Fund, created by The Distillers’ Charity to improve the life chances to 16 to 25 year old people in Scotland.
Jonathan Driver, master of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, said: “We are truly overwhelmed by the amount that has been raised... To know that over £2.5m will now be distributed to help young people across Scotland through our charity partners is really special.”
