HELLO and welcome to the AM Business Briefing, as Cruden Building has been appointed by Beech Grove Homes to carry out the second phase of the transformation of the former Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow into homes.

The £43.3 million contract will see 209 flats being created on the site of the landmark building in the city’s south side.

A total of 153 flats will be housed within five new blocks, surrounded by landscaping and parking, overlooking Queen’s Park, while the remaining 56 flats, some with mezzanines, will be created in the three refurbished Nightingale ward buildings. All the apartments will have either a balcony or a roof garden area.

The thermally efficient buildings will have solar panels on the roof and passive electric car charging facilities will be available across the site.

In 2019 Cruden Building was awarded a £30 million contract to deliver 135 flats for mid-market rental and New Supply Shared Equity sale as part of phase one of the development. These apartments will be completed by summer next year.

Over the course of the new phase up to 180 people will be employed on the development, with initiatives to bring in new, local labour, while approximately 12 new apprentice positions will be created between 2022 and 2023.

The full development is expected to be completed by autumn 2023 and the flats will be sold by Beech Grove Homes, part of Sanctuary.

Allan Callaghan, managing director, Cruden Building, part of the Cruden Group, said: “We are delighted to continue working on behalf of Sanctuary Homes on the redevelopment of the Victoria Infirmary. With Phase One almost completed, we will now focus on delivering more high quality, energy-efficient homes within this iconic site. We are delighted to bring important benefits to the local community during this next phase which includes job and training opportunities, apprenticeships and continued support for community projects.”

Peter Martin, Sanctuary Group director - development, said: “The redevelopment of the Victoria Infirmary is on course to provide hundreds of much-needed high quality homes in the south side of Glasgow and we are delighted to continue working with Cruden Building on the transformation of this important site.”

Hampden turf contractor moves to employee ownership

A sports turf contractor that has worked on fields of play ranging from Gleneagles to Hampden Park has move to employee ownership.

Greentech Sportsturf Ltd, which specialises in the design, construction and renovation of sports surfaces, has set up an employee ownership trust to hold 100 per cent of firm, which it said would make the people who work for the business direct beneficiaries of future results.

Major retailers back gift card campaign to promote local economic recovery

Four major retail chains have signed on to an expanding gift card scheme designed to support local economies across Scotland.

Customers will be able to spend Scotland Loves Local gift cards in Marks & Spencer, Boots, Primark and schuh stores in their communities as part of what the scheme’s backers describe as a “new local currency”.

