Fewer than two per cent of appeals against results issued under the 2021 alternative certification process resulted in a grade change, statistics show.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) figures reveal that, of 519,429 entries, there were 3,483 requests, either on the grounds of academic judgement, unresolved administrative error or discrimination.

It comes after the ongoing impact of Covid-19 led to a decision to axe conventional exams for the second year in a row. Candidate results were instead based on teacher judgement supported by evidence of demonstrated attainment.

READ MORE: Drop in pass rates for Scottish pupils amid Covid disruption

The latest statistics confirm 3,265 entries requested an appeal following disagreement with their school, college or training provider and its academic judgement of learner evidence. In addition, there were 30 appeals on the grounds of an unresolved administrative error and 188 in relation to claims of discrimination.

Figures show that, across the three available grounds, 1.6% of requests (57 of 3,483) resulted in a grade change, with 44 upgrades and 13 downgrades. There are 15 appeals on the grounds of discrimination still under consideration, and which are not included in the latest data.

SQA Chief Executive Fiona Robertson.

SQA bosses stressed that, since there were no standardised assessments in 2021, the appeals process required a different approach. Any evidence supplied in support of an appeal was considered closely by appointees – practising teachers and lecturers – who reviewed materials against the broad assessment requirements of the course.

The starting point for the review was that the judgements of schools, colleges, and training providers were fair and within acceptable tolerances. Only if the appointee discerned a significant and material difference was a change in grade recommended.

READ MORE: John Swinney told alternative assessment is 'new parliament's first scandal'

Fiona Robertson, SQA Chief Executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “This was another very challenging year for the whole Scottish education system, who together with learners, parents and carers, worked hard to ensure the Alternative Certification Model was credible and fair and enabled learners to receive the qualifications they deserved.

“The vast majority of learners did not appeal their grades this year. However, it was important that a free, direct right of appeal was made available to learners as the final essential part of the alternative certification model. This was a major change from previous years and a direct response to the national consultation we conducted.”