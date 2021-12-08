By Scott Wright

MORE than 750 jobs will be created and safeguarded through investment in green projects by Scotland’s main economic development agency, it has been declared.

Scottish Enterprise made the commitment as it said it will invest more than £10 million in around 40 companies in Scotland that are pursuing projects related to the shift to net zero. The agency said the funding will be made through its Green Jobs Call, which forms part of the Scottish Government’s £100m Green Jobs Fund. Grants ranging from £50,000 to £500,000 have been made available through the scheme. Applicants have to demonstrate that they will create or safeguard jobs directly linked to the transition to net zero, or reduce environmental impact through low-carbon products or services, to qualify for the cash.

Urban Foresight, a Dundee-based sustainable cities consultancy, has received a £400,000 grant towards its investment of £2.6m to fund the expansion of its work in areas such as electric vehicle charging, new mobility services, and net-zero economic development.

Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “This round of funding shows our commitment to supporting Scotland’s transition to a greener and fairer economy, and to creating good green jobs. The wide range of projects highlights the increasingly innovative approaches businesses are taking to answering the net-zero call, whether that’s creating new products and services, or developing and adapting existing approaches to mitigate their environmental impact.”

Richard Lochhead, Minister for Just Transition, said: "To secure a truly just transition we must invest in our green industries now – creating and supporting the green jobs that will be vital in helping Scotland to become a net-zero nation. In doing so, Scotland’s businesses have the opportunity to be at the forefront of this new green revolution. Helping businesses achieve a just transition will be a theme of this week’s Budget and the £100m Green Jobs Fund is an integral part of that process. Over the next five years, the funding will support businesses to create green jobs and a better transition to a low-carbon economy. I’m delighted to see this first tranche of funding being announced today. The projects awarded funding to date demonstrate the exciting opportunities being created by the green revolution our economy is undergoing.”