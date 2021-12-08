By Scott Wright
THE potential of developing a carbon capture, utilisation and storage cluster in Scotland has been underlined by a new report, which declared it would make a “significant contribution” to the economy.
The report, commissioned by Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Government, found the technology could have a positive impact on GDP by lowering the cost of achieving net zero, retaining skills, and increasing economic output and jobs through the deployment of CCUS projects.
It offers a timely boost to supporters of the development of carbon capture technology in Scotland following a blow in October, when it missed out on the race to become one of the first Government-supported carbon capture and storage clusters in the UK. Backers had hoped a scheme involving shipping emissions from the St Fergus gas terminal in Aberdeenshire for storage in North Sea reservoirs would be selected for fast track status.
The UK Government chose two hubs covering Northern England and North Wales for inclusion on the Track -1 programme.
