By Scott Wright

HAMPDEN & Co has added another senior figure from the UK banking scene to its growing leadership team.

The Edinburgh-based private bank has recruited Ryan Beattie from Adam & Co to the role of banking director.

Mr Beattie joins Hampden shortly after Adam & Co’s banking and lending operation was rolled by owner NatWest Group into its Coutts business.

NatWest had previously sold Adam & Co’s investment management business to Canaccord Genuity Group; that deal included the Adam & Co name.

Mr Beattie spent six years at Adam & Co as part of a banking career that has spanned 25 years to date. He has previously held roles with National Australia Bank and Clydesdale Bank,

At Hampden, he will work alongside head of banking Mark Prentice and the institution’s banking teams in Edinburgh and London.

Graeme Hartop, chief executive of Hampden, said: “Ryan is an experienced private banker focused on providing a personalised service that helps people to meet their aspirations.

“This matches our overall approach at Hampden & Co.

“We continue to welcome new clients, we are adding expertise and talent to help meet their needs, and Ryan brings a wealth of experience and is a strong addition to our team.”

Mr Beattie said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Hampden & Co as the bank continues to grow and welcome many new clients across the UK.

“I look forward to meeting clients and to helping them achieve their goals, both personally and professionally.”

Mr Beattie is the third senior hire to be announced by Hampden in recent months.

In October, it appointed Noble & Co chief executive Angus Macdonald as a non-executive director. That followed the recruitment of Colin Tate from Sainsbury’s Bank as chief operating officer in June.

Mr Prentice said: “We have known Ryan for a number of years and we are delighted to bring him to Hampden & Co.”