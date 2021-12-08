A SCOTTISH housebuilder has hailed securing a major contract to deliver more than 200 more homes at a landmark Glasgow site.

Cruden Building said it has been appointed by Beech Grove Homes to carry out the second phase of the transformation of the former Victoria Infirmary into homes.

The £43.3 million contract will see 209 flats being created on the site of the famous hospital in the city’s southside.

A total of 153 flats will be housed in five new blocks, surrounded by landscaping and parking, overlooking Queen’s Park, while the remaining 56 flats, some with mezzanines, will be created in the three refurbished Nightingale ward buildings.

All the apartments will have either a balcony or a roof garden area.

The thermally efficient buildings will have solar panels on the roof and passive electric car charging facilities will be available across the site, which served as a hospital from the 1880s until its closure in 2015.

Cruden Building was awarded a £30m contract to deliver 135 flats for mid-market rental and New Supply Shared Equity sale as part of phase one of the development in 2019. These apartments will be completed by summer next year.

Over the course of the new phase up to 180 people will be employed on the development, with initiatives to bring in new, local labour, while approximately 12 new apprentice positions will be created between 2022 and 2023.

The full development is expected to be completed by autumn 2023 and the flats will be sold by Beech Grove Homes, part of Sanctuary.

Allan Callaghan, managing director, Cruden Building, part of the Edinburgh-headquartered Cruden Group, hailed the opportunity “to continue working on behalf of Sanctuary Homes on the redevelopment of the Victoria Infirmary”.

He said: “With phase one almost completed, we will now focus on delivering more high quality, energy-efficient homes within this iconic site.”

He also said: “We are delighted to bring important benefits to the local community during this next phase which includes job and training opportunities, apprenticeships and continued support for community projects.”

Peter Martin, Sanctuary Group director – development, said: “The redevelopment of the Victoria Infirmary is on course to provide hundreds of much-needed high quality homes in the south side of Glasgow and we are delighted to continue working with Cruden Building on the transformation of this important site.”